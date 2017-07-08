Google suffers temporary service disruption, knocking out Hangouts

Although brief and rare, the glitch with Google's G suit features could have potentially caused bigger problems for larger businesses that depend on Google for internal communication and cloud storage. — Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, July 8 — The internet went into a little tailspin on Thursday with people across the globe reporting of problems with their Google services.

Google’s G Suit services suffered a brief service disruption on Thursday, causing features such as the Admin Console, Calendar and Hangouts to malfunction temporarily.

The "Chat" option is not available on the @projectfi support web page, clearly there is obviously a @Google #Hangouts outage of some kind. pic.twitter.com/661Ln6AYVv — Patrick 🤖 (@PatJD) July 6, 2017

The news.com.au portal reported that these issues include the inability to login and exchange messages on the Hangouts chat app, as well as the failure of the video conferencing feature on the tool.

Although brief and rare, the site also noted the glitch could have potentially caused bigger problems for larger businesses that depend on Google for internal communication and cloud storage.

In a statement yesterday, the tech giant apologised for the inconvenience, and informed the public that the issue has now been resolved.

“The problem with Google Drive should be resolved. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support,” it read.

“Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”

According to Reuters, Google Drive faced a similar disruption issue early in January this year, knocking out the storage system for a period of time.