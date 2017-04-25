Google debuts next-gen Jump VR camera (VIDEO)

The ‘Yi Halo’ camera. — Google handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsCHICAGO, April 25 — Tech giant Google has officially launched the next generation Jump camera — a product of its latest collaboration, with Chinese imaging company Yi Technology.

Dubbed “Yi Halo”, the virtual reality (VR) camera — which comprises 17 different Yi 4K cams — was unveiled at NAB in Las Vegas yesterday, and is set to go on sale for approximately US$17,000 (RM74,664) this summer, with some units already available to select creators.

While the camera itself is built by Yi — combining 16 spherically aligned 4K action cameras with an extra camera facing upwards — it incorporates the Jump cloud stitching infrastructure, which uses cloud-based software and smart stitching algorithms to produce stereoscopic 360-degree videos.

While Google originally launched Jump in 2015 to simplify VR video production, the “Yi Halo” only marks Google’s second Jump tie-up with a camera maker, following an initial collaboration with GoPro to launch the “GoPro Odyssey” (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews