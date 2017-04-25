Last updated Tuesday, April 25, 2017 12:15 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tech/Gadgets

Google debuts next-gen Jump VR camera (VIDEO)

Tuesday April 25, 2017
09:46 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Here’s how running can benefit the spine, improve back painThe Edit: Here’s how running can benefit the spine, improve back pain

The rags-to-riches story of tennis star Maria SharapovaThe rags-to-riches story of tennis star Maria Sharapova

The Edit: Tom Hanks jokes that his ‘The Circle’ role was based on Twitter CEOThe Edit: Tom Hanks jokes that his ‘The Circle’ role was based on Twitter CEO

The Edit: Behold, the ‘flying car’ backed by Google’s co-founder (VIDEO)The Edit: Behold, the ‘flying car’ backed by Google’s co-founder (VIDEO)

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The ‘Yi Halo’ camera. — Google handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsThe ‘Yi Halo’ camera. — Google handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsCHICAGO, April 25 — Tech giant Google has officially launched the next generation Jump camera — a product of its latest collaboration, with Chinese imaging company Yi Technology.

Dubbed “Yi Halo”, the virtual reality (VR) camera — which comprises 17 different Yi 4K cams — was unveiled at NAB in Las Vegas yesterday, and is set to go on sale for approximately US$17,000 (RM74,664) this summer, with some units already available to select creators.

While the camera itself is built by Yi — combining 16 spherically aligned 4K action cameras with an extra camera facing upwards — it incorporates the Jump cloud stitching infrastructure, which uses cloud-based software and smart stitching algorithms to produce stereoscopic 360-degree videos.

While Google originally launched Jump in 2015 to simplify VR video production, the “Yi Halo” only marks Google’s second Jump tie-up with a camera maker, following an initial collaboration with GoPro to launch the “GoPro Odyssey” (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline