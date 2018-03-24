Fresh spring bands for Apple’s Watch series

The new bands will be available online later this month. — Picture courtesy of AppleCUPERTINO, March 24 — Springtime brings new colours for Apple’s watch band range.

There are new exclusive Nike bands that match the latest Nike running shoes, new Woven Nylon bands as well as new shades of the Sport Loop.

The Sport Band now comes in Denim Blue, Lemonade and Red Raspberry while the Sport Loop has Flash Light, Hot Pink, Marine Green and Tahoe Blue.

As for the Woven Nylon bands, there’s the Black Stripe, Blue Stripe, Grey Stripe and Pink Stripe colour options. The Classic Buckle also comes in Soft Pink, Electric Blue, and Spring Yellow.

For the Nike range, there will be the following colourways: Barely Rose/Pearl Pink, Black/White and Cargo Khaki/Black while the Nike Sport Loop choices are Black/Pure Platinum, Bright Crimson/Black, Cargo Khaki, Midnight Fog and Pearl Pink.

As for pricing, the Sport, Sport Loop, Woven Nylon, Nike Sport and Nike Sport Loop are RM219 while the Classic Buckle costs RM719.