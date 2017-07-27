Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Facebook TV tipped for August debut

Thursday July 27, 2017
10:34 AM GMT+8

Facebook's TV content push is reportedly back on track. — AFPFacebook's TV content push is reportedly back on track. — AFPWASHINGTON, July 27 ― Facebook's TV content push is reportedly back on track with an initial debut expected in mid-August, following a series of delays.

The news, originally reported by Bloomberg, hints that the tech giant could be ready to premiere its first slate of shows via its dedicated video platform within the next two weeks.

While Facebook has, as yet, declined to comment, The Verge details that the first batch of shows could focus on short-form content - most likely clips of five to ten minutes long, that are owned by the media companies that have partnered with Facebook.

These would be complemented in future by longer format features ― 20 to 30-minute shows owned solely by Facebook ― that more closely resemble traditional TV fare. ― AFP-Relaxnews

