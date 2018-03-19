Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tech/Gadgets

Facebook sorry for blocking Delacroix masterpiece over nudity

Monday March 19, 2018
12:24 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Del Potro stuns top seed Federer, wins Indian Wells titleDel Potro stuns top seed Federer, wins Indian Wells title

At least five killed in 24-hour Manila Pavilon hotel blazeAt least five killed in 24-hour Manila Pavilon hotel blaze

The Edit: Nicaraguans appeal to St Lazarus to cure pet dogsThe Edit: Nicaraguans appeal to St Lazarus to cure pet dogs

The Edit: Siti Nurhaliza welcomes baby girlThe Edit: Siti Nurhaliza welcomes baby girl

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

With over one billion users, Facebook is often challenged over its authorisation or not of content on its site. — Reuters picWith over one billion users, Facebook is often challenged over its authorisation or not of content on its site. — Reuters picPARIS, March 19 — Facebook admitted yesterday making a mistake after it banned an advert featuring French artist Eugene Delacroix’s famous work, Liberty Leading the People, because it depicts a bare-breasted woman.  

The 19th-century masterpiece was featured in an online campaign for a play showing in Paris when it was blocked on the social networking site this week, the play’s director Jocelyn Fiorina said.

“A quarter of an hour after the advert was launched, it was blocked, with the company telling us we cannot show nudity,” Fiorina said.

He then posted a new advert with the same painting with the woman’s breasts covered with a banner saying “censored by Facebook”, which was not banned.

Delacroix’s subject who brandishes a French flag in the painting is not just any woman—she’s Marianne, a national symbol of the French Republic.

Fiorina had already tried twice before in June without success to use the painting, which once featured on a franc bank note, in publicity for the theatre.

But by yesterday the US social media giant had a change of heart and apologised “for this error”.

“The work ‘Liberty Leading the People’ rightly has its place on Facebook... We have immediately informed the user that his sponsored publicity is henceforth approved,” Facebook manager in Paris Elodie Larcis said in a statement.

“In order to protect the integrity of our service, we verify millions of publicity images each week and sometimes we make mistakes,” she said.

With over one billion users, Facebook is often challenged over its authorisation or not of content on its site.

On Thursday, a Paris court threw out a case brought by a French teacher who wanted to sue Facebook over his claims that his page was censored when he posted a nude painting by Gustave Courbet.

The court however added that Facebook had made “a mistake” in not specifying to the user the reasons for its move. — AFP

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram