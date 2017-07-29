Expert on the biggest risks on the cyber battlefield (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, July 29 — Peter Tran, RSA general manager and senior director of cyber defence, discusses the Black Hat USA 2017 conference and the biggest cybersecurity risks with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang on ‘Bloomberg Technology.’ — Bloomberg
Saturday July 29, 2017
05:45 PM GMT+8
The Edit: Mongolian hip-hop duo blend traditional with modern
Penang’s tourism boom credited to effective use of tourism tax
ProjekMMO: Produksi sanggah Afifah, tiada kaitan pusat karaoke
When civil and Muslim laws clash over the ‘bin Abdullah’ case
NEW YORK, July 29 — Peter Tran, RSA general manager and senior director of cyber defence, discusses the Black Hat USA 2017 conference and the biggest cybersecurity risks with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang on ‘Bloomberg Technology.’ — Bloomberg