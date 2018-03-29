‘Dragon Quest XI’ confirmed for September international release

Like 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,' 'Dragon Quest XI' is a highly acclaimed single-player epic. — Picture by Armor Project/ Square Enix via AFP SAN FRANCISCO, March 29 — One of the most highly praised games to come out of Japan in recent years has been given an international launch date, with Dragon Quest XI set for a September 4, 2018 release on PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

Just as the epic-scale Monster Hunter World represented a long-awaited new peak for its parent franchise, so single-player hero's journey Dragon Quest XI scooped up a cornucopia of awards following its mid-2017 release.

Among the cartoon-style adventure's achievements were a perfect score from each of four reviewers writing for iconic games publication Famitsu and a PlayStation Platinum Prize for being one of only three PlayStation games to shift over one million copies over the course of the year.

A full English-language dub has been announced, as well as new photo mode, a revised interface, a new dash move, and an extra difficult mode for those that seek additional challenge have all been included in the 2018 edition.

However, the Nintendo 3DS version of Dragon Quest XI has not been cleared for international release, despite the fact that 38 million units of the handheld console have been shipped to North American and European territories over the course of its seven-year lifespan.

Instead, publisher and developer Square Enix is focusing its energies on providing a Dragon Quest XI for the Nintendo Switch, though a release date has not yet been announced neither for Japan nor worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews