‘Destiny 2’ trailer primes audience on game’s appeal (VIDEO)

The familiar three-person teams of ‘Destiny’ return for its September 2017 sequel. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — A short “What is Destiny 2?” trailer readies its audience of returning and debutant players for one of 2017’s biggest video game launches on September 6.

Building on the success of 2014 space opera Destiny, this second numbered entry to the action-oriented franchise launches September 6 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Players become a guardian, a warrior tasked with protecting the shattered remnants of human society, and are sent to battle Dominus Ghaul, the towering commander of an alien force.

As the Destiny 2 primer demonstrates, the game’s appeal lies not only in its visual polish and frenetic action, but the variety of activities in which players can engage.

The Destiny 2 storyline can be tackled solo or in the company of friends and other players, while several multiplayer modes allows for raids — co-operative challenges against AI-controlled enemies — or directly competitive engagements against fellow guardians.

Development studio Bungie was previously best known for creating and steering the Halo franchise, closely associated with Microsoft’s line of Xbox consoles and credited with making the original Xbox a must-have among fans of the first-person shooter genre of action games.

After regaining independence from then-owner Microsoft in 2007, Bungie completed two more Halo games before partnering with Activision Blizzard, the video game firm behind titans such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, StarCraft and others.

Since then it has been working on the Destiny universe, with the first game releasing on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2014, followed by five significant updates that encouraged players to stay heavily invested over the three years that followed.

In the lead-up to the September launch of Destiny 2 — the game’s subsequent PC release is set for October — Bungie has released a series of character introduction videos to familiarise potential customers with the game’s principal cast.

They include cheeky robotic gunslinger Cayde-6, sharpshooter and community outpost founder Hawthorne, inspirational officer Zavala, fearless high-tech magician Ikora, and the antagonist Ghaul.

Prior to publishing “What is Destiny 2?” Activision and Bungie set the scene by issuing a more general story-oriented launch trailer.

Early access to a series of public beta tests have been used to encourage pre-orders; the final such test runs on PC from August 29 to 31. — AFP-Relaxnews