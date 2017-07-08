‘Destiny 2’ open beta to run July 21-23 (VIDEO)

A chance to try out Destiny 2 approaches with an open beta, drawing on elements of the game's various modes, set for July 21-23 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Shared-world action game Destiny 2 is being prepared for a blockbuster September 2017 launch, and curious players will have an opportunity to try a pre-release version once its open beta arrives on July 21.

From the studio that created the influential Halo franchise, first-person shooter Destiny represented a fresh start for developers and fans alike, with its content oriented towards both casual and committed players.

Starting with early access for pre-order customers on PlayStation 4 from 10am PT, July 18 and then on Xbox One from the same time on July 19, the open beta test period begins July 21 and runs until July 23, 2017.

It’s to include the game’s first campaign mission, Homecoming, complete with cinematic cut-scenes, as well as The Crucible’s player versus player arena mode Countdown, and a team-based mission called The Inverted Spire.

An additional selection of character skillsets is being introduced with Destiny 2, and the beta also represents an opportunity to try out the abilities available to the Sentinel Titan, Arcstride Hunter and Dawnblade Warlock.

New social hub area The Farm was introduced in a July 5 teaser video and it’s to cap the test run with a limited availability on July 23, 10am to 11am PT.

Each instance of the hub area has been designed for up to 26 players at once, and Bungie intends to test its ability to support such numbers during periods of high demand.

Clan support, character progression, and character continuity between the beta and full retail release are not part of the test.

Destiny 2 releases September 6 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a Windows PC edition on October 24. A PC beta has been telegraphed for late August. — AFP-Relaxnews