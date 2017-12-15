Dalai Lama has his own iPhone app now

The Dalai Lama released a self-titled app, Dalai Lama, on the Apple App Store yesterday. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 15 — The Dalai Lama has launched a mobile app for followers to stay up to date with his travels and teachings, the BBC said today.

The app, simply titled Dalai Lama, is free but currently only available for the iPhone.

According to the BBC report, the app will contain news, videos, photos and information.

The 82-year-old exiled Tibetan spiritual leader has embraced technology in recent years.

He is a regular social media user. His Twitter account has more than 16 million followers, while his Instagram account has 931,000 Instagram followers.