Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 12:33 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Rain

Tech/Gadgets

China takes thousands of porn, violent apps offline

Tuesday January 24, 2017
09:53 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Mel Gibson welcomes ninth childThe Edit: Mel Gibson welcomes ninth child

Klopp promises to help Gerrard realise manager dreamKlopp promises to help Gerrard realise manager dream

Trump’s withdrawal from TPP viewed as boon for ChinaTrump’s withdrawal from TPP viewed as boon for China

Gang rape in Sweden streamed live on FacebookGang rape in Sweden streamed live on Facebook

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

More than 1,600 mobile video apps circulating pornographic and violent content were also taken offline. — Reuters picMore than 1,600 mobile video apps circulating pornographic and violent content were also taken offline. — Reuters picSHANGHAI, Jan 24 — China’s internet supervisors have taken down more than 5,500 illegal apps for disseminating pornographic and violent content among other things, the official Xinhua news agency said today.

The move is the latest step taken by Beijing to clean up its cyberspace, having launched a crackdown on virtual private network services that allow users to bypass censorship yesterday.

More than 1,600 mobile video apps circulating pornographic and violent content were taken offline, said the cyberspace administration in China’s southern province of Guangdong yesterday.

Over 1,200 social apps had pornographic content, while others hacked users’ private information, infringed upon other rights or charged malicious fees.

The administration said illegal apps had been available on app stores operated by Tencent, China Mobile and other smartphone producers like Huawei, ZTE, Coolpad, Meizu, OPPO and VIVO.

Tencent, China Mobile, Huawei, Coolpad, Meizu, OPPO and VIVO could not be reached for comment. ZTE declined to immediately comment.

The administration said the apps violated cyber laws in China and said it would step up supervision. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline