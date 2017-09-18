Celcom Axiata launches high-speed fibre internet services in Sabah

Celcom Axiata Bhd today launched its two newest high-speed fibre Internet connection services in Sabah — the Celcom Home Fibre and Celcom Business Fibre. — AFP picKOTA KINABALU, Sept 18 — Celcom Axiata Bhd today launched its two newest high-speed fibre Internet connection services in Sabah — the Celcom Home Fibre and Celcom Business Fibre.

Both provide ten times faster unlimited Internet download speeds of up to 100 Mbps at affordable prices, with the most advanced broadband services for homes and the businesses community in the state.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, who graced the launching ceremony here today, thanked and congratulated Celcom Axiata for its initiative to offer more reliable, seamless and fast Internet connectivity for customers in Sabah.

In his speech, Musa said, the launch signals a new trend in the digital experience of Celcom customers in Sabah and hoped other telecommunication companies, would emulate this effort and continue evolving in tandem with technology, while empowering Sabahans with the best digital services.

“In this highly competitive and technologically advanced world, industry players are competing in terms of products, quality and pricing. To achieve growth, companies must be able to capture and maximise customer satisfaction,” he added.

Earlier, Celcom Axiata Chief Executive Officer, Micheal Kuehner said the company had appointed Celcom Timur Sdn Bhd, its counterpart in Sabah, to take the lead in fibre optimising operations.

“It is aimed at developing as well as providing the strongest fibre infrastructure and fastest Internet connectivity throughout Sabah very soon.

“This initiative is also in collaboration and aligned with the state government’s agenda for a Sabah Smart City and we want to reach out to all communities, both urban and rural, with faster Internet speeds at affordable prices.

“We want to ensure that our consumers have an opportunity to be adept within today’s rapidly growing digital technology industry,” he added.

Speaking to reporters, Celcom’s Chief Marketing Officer, Zalman Zainal said Sabah is the first state to experience the company’s high-speed fibre Internet connection due to high demand among users in the state.

He said as of today, the Celcom high-speed fibre Internet for homes and businesses covered six major districts, namely Kota Kinabalu, Putatan, Penampang, Tawau, Lahad Datu and Keningau, while fibre coverage will be extended to more towns in Sabah by year-end. — Bernama