Bethesda teases two new games for E3 2017

A view of Bethesda’s booth at the 2016 Electronic Entertainment Expo, Los Angeles, Jun 2016. — AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, May 3 — A presentation on the eve of the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo will see two new games announced by the studio network behind blockbuster hits such as Doom, Dishonoured, Fallout and Skyrim.

For the third year in a row, publisher and video game developer Bethesda Software returns to annual industry event the Electronic Entertainment Expo, with a presentation the Sunday before proceedings commence.

The Bethesda E3 Showcase will start at 7pm PDT on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (10pm EDT, or June 12 at 2am UTC / GMT, 3am BST, 4am Central Europe / South Africa, 6am Abu Dhabi, 10am Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Beijing, and 12 noon Sydney, Australia.)

An illustration depicting six ongoing franchises and two undisclosed titles from studios within Bethesda’s parent, ZeniMax Media, was shared by Bethesda’s public relations chief Pete Hines.

Post-apocalyptic roleplay Fallout, frantic first-person shooters Quake and Doom, fantasy adventure The Elder Scrolls (of which Skyrim, The Elder Scrolls Online, and card game The Elder Scrolls Legends are part,) versatile steampunk action franchise Dishonoured and early May release Prey were all present.

With the image as a whole resembling a theme park map, Bethesdaland, two areas remain hidden and under construction.

Bethesda had previously indicated that it had three major projects on the go, the last of which would be a new Elder Scrolls game.

One possible E3 reveal could be something else from within Bethesda itself.

The studio is best known for the Fallout and Elder Scrolls franchises, and it usually spends 3 to 4 years in between major releases — Fallout 4 arrived in 2016. For that reason E3 2017 would be an ideal opportunity to engage fans with a brand new proposition.

Two other possibilities suggest themselves, given the production cycles of ZeniMax’s other studios.

A sequel to survival horror The Evil Within, directed by genre icon Shinji Mikami of Resident Evil fame, is expected to follow the first game’s favourable reception in 2014.

Mikami’s Tango Gameworks was formed under the ZeniMax umbrella in 2012, and it’s been another three years since The Evil Within debuted, so a 2017 release would make sense.

Similarly, MachineGames was formed in 2009, successfully resurrecting one of the group’s most venerated franchises with Wolfenstein: The New Order in 2014, then releasing standalone expansion Wolfenstein: The Old Blood in 2015. — AFP-Relaxnews