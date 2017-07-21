‘Batman: The Enemy Within,’ final ‘The Walking Dead’ adventures announced (VIDEO)

Batman grapples with a new kind of foe in ‘Batman: The Enemy Within’. — Handout via AFPSAN DIEGO, July 21 — The interactive adventures of Batman and, separately, The Walking Dead are to continue as Telltale Games announces new seasons for both video game series.

The second season of Batman adventures will be known as Batman: The Enemy Within and feature a new villain — The Riddler — for the dark knight to face off against.

Telltale’s iteration of the classic comic book character touches upon one of his primary motivations, by recasting his dead father, his inspiration, as someone whose public reputation becomes corroded by corruption charges.

“Season One was a story about you as Bruce Wayne seeing everything around you... kind of all fall apart,” explained game director Kent Murdle in a pre-recorded video.

“His family wasn’t what he thought. His company could be taken away from him, the people he cares most about are in danger,” said designer Emily Grace Buck; “his heroes have now really become the people he now fights,” offered voice actor Troy Baker.

Season Two sees Bruce Wayne and his alter ego Batman face opposition from a youthful iteration of The Joker as well as The Riddler and a federal agent.

“Batman must navigate uneasy alliances while Bruce Wayne undertakes a perilous series of deceptions. Which of Batman’s new allies will you choose to trust? And how deep into the darkness will you let Bruce descend?” Telltale asks.

The five-episode second season Batman: The Enemy Within starts August 8 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, with iOS and Android versions also in the works.

As for The Walking Dead adventure game, a fourth and final season has been previewed for 2018, in which former supporting character Clementine remains centre stage.

An original character introduced at the start of The Walking Dead game’s first season, she’s gone from orphan child to teenage wanderer and, in Season Three, “got to see something that she hadn’t been exposed to in a long time: a functional family, a family that was still caring for each other throughout everything that they had gone through,” said creative director Alyssa Finley.

“She set out...with one singular goal in mind, which was to find [fellow orphan] AJ and make that [family] for herself.”

“What she’s gonna do when she finds him, that is the story of season four. Who she wants to be, who she wants to be with and how she wants to be: those are decisions the player can make.”

Based on Robert Kirkham’s graphic novel series, which has also been adapted into a hit TV series, a first season of The Walking Dead adventure game received numerous accolades and represented a turning point for Telltale.

Other pop culture spin-offs it has produced since then include Minecraft: Story Mode, Batman: The Telltale Series, Tales from the Borderlands, Game of Thrones and Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series. — AFP-Relaxnews