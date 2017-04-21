‘Assassin’s Creed’ creator releases ‘Ancestors’ teaser (VIDEO)

‘Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey’ takes players back millions of years. — Screengrab via YouTubePARIS, April 21 — Patrice Désilets is credited with building the Assassin’s Creed franchise. He returns with a teaser video for Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey.

Sticking with a third person-perspective and an interest in historical tourism, just like the iconic Assassin’s Creed series he helped create, Patrice Désilets’ Ancestors takes players back to the origins of humankind.

Speaking at the Reboot Develop conference in Croatia, Désilets revealed that Ancestors was abandoning a proposed episodic format in favour of creating “a bigger game, a bigger world.”

“It’s a third-person adventure game set 10 million years ago,” he said (via GamesIndustry.biz) “I let the player tell their own stories.”

Désilets wants video game players to connect with what it means to be human away from technology.

We “live in a fast-paced technological place, but that’s not what we are,” he said. “We’re made out of the jungle, that’s why we’re scared of everything. We’re good at fleeing. That’s why we’re afraid of talking in front of people, missing the train.” — AFP-Relaxnews