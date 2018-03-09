AR game ‘Jurassic World Alive’ coming to mobiles (VIDEO)

A YouTube screenshot of mobile game ‘Jurassic World Alive’.SAN FRANCISCO, March 9 ― There's a new big franchise tie-in about special creatures hiding in plain sight destined for Android and iOS, only this time it's not being developed by Pokémon Go studio Niantic.

Location-based mobile game Jurassic World Alive populates the world with digital dinosaurs and asks players to track and collect them using their portable devices.

In keeping with the “Jurassic World” theme, players are cast as field workers for the Dinosaur Protection Group, and the DNA samples they pretend to collect from these prehistoric creatures are then used to create hybrid animals.

Players can explore their neighbourhoods and cities around the world to track down and collecte DNA from a variety of dinosaurs, Universal Studios' games division explains, lured onward by the prospect of free in-game incubators and exclusive dinos.

The DPG is to feature in June 2018 feature film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, a preservation non-profit founded by former dinosaur theme park manager Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard in the movies), who has seen the the error of her ways and heads back to Isla Nublar as part of a last-ditch rescue effort.

But players might question the DPG's true purpose as, if references to 2016's blockbuster AR game Pokémon Go were not obvious enough, different players' teams of hybrid dinosaurs can be made to fight each other.

What appears to be new is that, in contrast to Pokémon Go studio Niantic, Universal and Montreal developer Ludia are baking in a way for players to get involved without leaving their homes.

An in-game drone can be used to collect DNA samples, retaining an element of discovery and, presumably, opening up an additional avenue of in-app revenue generation for Universal for those players that make heavy use of the drone mechanic.

Players will also be able to pose and take pictures and videos with dinosaurs they've collected during gameplay.

Universal and Ludia are targeting an App Store and Google Play store launch for iOS and Android “just ahead” of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom itself, which arrives in North American theatres from June 22, 2018. ― AFP-Relaxnews