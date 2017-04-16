Apple’s Clips: Making social media videos idiot-proof

The Comic Book filter is a great way to coax out your inner comic book artist. — Picture by Erna MahyuniKUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Apple’s latest free app, Clips, scored over a million downloads in four days. The marketing blitz behind it probably helped but the question really is, is it worth the download?

Apple already has a competent and easy-to-use video app in iMovie, which is also a free download so why the need for yet another video app? That’s because the app’s scope lies firmly in social media territory, as can be evidenced by it being only really usable in portrait mode.

I did attempt using it in landscape mode, but was left with a photo and video that I couldn’t rotate. This is probably part of the design — social media videos are, for the most part, meant to be more spontaneous and the trend towards selfie videos requires apps that can be easily used one-handed.

As you can export the video from Clips, you can rotate the footage in another app but to make your life easier, just use Clips in portrait mode.

Filter fun

My favourite part of the app is the filters. There are seven included, which you can choose to apply pre-or post-shooting. Which means you can import your own video, apply said filter or just choose the filter beforehand.

The Comic Book filter is definitely going to be a hit: its convincing animated look brings to mind the film Through A Scanner Darkly and I can see budding storytellers using the app for short, fun experimental clips.

As the app doesn’t set a limit as to how long a clip can be, being limited only by how much phone storage you possess, you can shoot fairly lengthy videos with this.

Here’s a short video of a little fun I had with Clip’s filters:

Testing the new Apple Clips app. Fun with filters, yay #appleclipsapp #appleclips #lego A post shared by Erna Mahyuni (@ernamh) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

Taking the pain out of subtitles

Adding subtitles to video is a painful process, but Clips makes it as easy as narration. You can record your narration as you record, or add it later. The app does a good job transcribing speech and editing the text is as easy as pausing your clip and double-tapping the text you wish to edit.

I’d say this would be particularly useful for shared videos for audiences who are either hard of hearing, or want to watch videos with the sound turned off.

Clips also gives you quite a few text options — either via narration or through colourful speech bubbles of various designs.

The great stop-motion experiment

Using a few Legos and the Stop Motion app for comparison, I decided to see how Clips would do as a stop-motion app. While Clips doesn’t have as many bells and whistles, thanks to the ability to trim clips, it is possible to create simple stop-motion clips by stitching a series of photos together.

I also appreciated the decently-sized library of background music included with Clips, which takes care of the problem with royalty issues — particularly handy if you’re uploading your video to YouTube.

In the end, though, I decided to do a simple video of an unboxing of the latest iPhone 7 Product Red. I imported photos from my library, added captions via Clips, added a soundtrack and also edited the length of the clip as I saw fit. All that took me a little less than 10 minutes: I think setting up the photos took me a longer time and involved more work than using Clips did.

Here’s the result of a quick morning’s work:

Unboxing the iPhone 7 Product Red edition. With the help of Lego, lol. Video done with the help of Clips #appleclipsapp #appleclips #iphone7 #iphone7red #iphone7productred #shotwithiphone #shotwithiphone7plus A post shared by Erna Mahyuni (@ernamh) on Apr 15, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

iMovie’s BFF

While I don’t think this will replace iMovie or your other dedicated video editing apps, Clips occupies a particular, fun niche. Figuring out the filters and fooling with the voice narration is a fun part of the process and once you get over the initial learning curve, creating videos is really simple.

If you’re more the animated GIFs sort, Clips also makes it easy to create GIFs out of your own clips and whatever your finished product, you can easily send the finished result to either social media or messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger and iMessage.

It’s actually a good thing that Apple is not going the way of Snapchat and making Clips available only to a closed network. It means more people making videos with Clips and proving an option to those who don’t get or just don’t like Snapchat.

What would be cool in the next update? Selfie filters (you know we want them, Apple) and maybe, just maybe, landscape mode support.

You can download the Clips app now for free here on the App Store.