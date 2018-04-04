Amazon Game Studios’ ‘Breakaway’ shelved (VIDEO)

Amazon announced ‘Breakaway’ at TwitchCon 2016. ― AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, April 4 ― Though fantasy sports game Breakaway is no longer in development, Amazon might have a Battle Royale replacement waiting in the wings.

Basketball and combat crossover Breakaway won't see the light of day as a full release.

As one of three 2016 announcements from the newly formed Amazon Game Studios network, Breakaway also seemed to have been the furthest along in its development cycle.

It was also supposed to dovetail with video streaming service Twitch, which became part of the Amazon group two years previous.

“We didn't achieve the breakthrough that made the game what we all hoped it could be,” a representative for the game's development team wrote in a Reddit post. “After a lot of soul searching, the team decided to focus on new ideas. As a result, Breakaway is no longer in active development.”

Breakaway was in development at Amazon Game Studios' Irvine, California outpost, known as Double Helix before its acquisition and best known for developing the Xbox One's fighting game franchise reboot Killer Instinct.

The game was announced at a time when similar eSports titles were thriving.

In 2014, Riot Games' League of Legends and Valve Corp's Dota 2, with their intensely competitive dynamics and lucrative world championship tournaments, were spearheading the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena genre, while Blizzard's Heroes of the Storm was nearing release.

Now, however, it's the Battle Royale genre that's in vogue, with Fortnite: Battle Royale and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds the best known examples.

Epic Games, which develops Fortnite, is closing down its in-house MOBA Paragon; Microsoft, which publishes Killer Instinct, inked an Xbox One deal for PUBG and is in the process of shutting down MOBA exclusive Gigantic.

As it happens, Amazon Game Studios already has something of a Battle Royale contender in the works.

Crucible, also part of that 2016 announcement, introduced as a last-one-standing, third-person shooter, with 12 players making and breaking alliances on the fly, and a 13th participant broadcasting online and triggering match events.

So while Epic Games pivoted team game Fortnite to come up with Fortnite: Battle Royale, there may not be much call for Breakaway: Battle Royale given the existence of Crucible. ― AFP-Relaxnews