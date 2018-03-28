AirAsia teams up with Silicon Valley start-up innovation platform

In a statement today, Aireen Omar, AirAsia’s Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Digital, Transformation and Corporate Services, said the partnership would allow the airline to identify leading edge technologies that would help in maintaining AirAsia’s leadership in cost and customer experience. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Low-cost carrier, AirAsia, is teaming up with Plug and Play Tech Centre, a global start-up innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, to identify, observe and support relevant start-ups as they developed new products and technologies for the travel sector.

In a statement today, Aireen Omar, AirAsia’s Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Digital, Transformation and Corporate Services, said the partnership would allow the airline to identify leading edge technologies that would help in maintaining AirAsia’s leadership in cost and customer experience.

“AirAsia will work as an anchor partner of Plug and Play’s Travel and Hospitality programme to mentor new businesses and collaborate with emerging technologies,” she said, adding that it would transform AirAsia from an airline company into a global digital company.

A leader in adopting new technologies to improve travel experience, AirAsia was one of the first to introduce flight bookings via short message service in 2003, she said.

“The company also allowed passengers to book their flights, check-in and make changes to their bookings via its website, and had also created a mobile application (app).

“Both website and mobile app had clinched the World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Website award and World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline App award respectively at the 2015 World Travel Awards,” she said.

Aireen said AirAsia was also an early adopter of self-service kiosks that allowed guests to check in and print their own boarding pass and bag tags, as well as the self bag drop function at the airport, and enabled passengers to print their bag tags at home.

Recently, the airline had debuted its Fast Airport Clearance Experience System facial recognition boarding gates, making it the first airline in Asia to be fully automated from check-in to boarding, she said.

She said AirAsia has also invested heavily in digital services as it embarked on a transformation process to become a truly digital airline, including BigPay financial services app, ROKKI inflight entertainment and connectivity, AirAsia BIG Loyalty programme and RedBox logistics. — Bernama