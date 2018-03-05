Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Africa’s startups in the spotlight at Viva Technology 2018

Monday March 5, 2018
07:27 AM GMT+8

Viva Technology, the global event for innovation, startups and digital transformation, takes place in Paris from May 24-26, 2018. — AFP picViva Technology, the global event for innovation, startups and digital transformation, takes place in Paris from May 24-26, 2018. — AFP picPARIS, March 5 — The 2018 edition of Viva Technology, the global event for innovation, startups and digital transformation, takes place May 24-26 at the French capital’s Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition centre.

The event extends its global outlook this year by shining the spotlight on African startups.

This year’s Afric@tech zone will host around a hundred startups from Africa, showing off their expertise and innovation via a dedicated Lab, conferences and various challenges held throughout the event. In addition, prominent startups from more than 10 other countries, including Israel, South Korea and Russia, will be presented at Viva Technology.

In total, more than 1,000 startups will be showing off their skills at Viva Technology, where several themed zones will be a key highlight.

The Tech Park, for example, is a zone dedicated to robotics, where visitors of all ages can interact with innovative robots selected by the event organizers.

Plus, visitors can try out virtual reality experiences in the VR Park or head to the Mobility Park to test the latest prototypes for self-driving vehicles.

The three-day event will see more than 300 speakers take to the stage. The first international speakers have been announced as Chuck Robbins (Cisco), Ginni Rometty (IBM) and Bill McDermott (SAP). The event is also striving towards gender parity with its speakers’ list.

As usual, the first two days of Viva Technology will be reserved for professionals (companies, startups, media) and opinion leaders (company CEOs, investors), while day three is open to the public. In 2017, the event, coorganised by Publicis Groupe and Groupe Les Echos, was attended by over 68,000 visitors.

On the eve of the event, May 23, French President Emmanuel Macron will welcome global technology leaders to the first “Paris Tech For Good” summit, exploring how technology can have a positive impact on citizens’ lives.

(Viva Technology, May 24-26, 2018, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Website: vivatechnology.com) — AFP-Relaxnews

