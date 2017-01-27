Last updated Friday, January 27, 2017 1:27 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tech/Gadgets

‘Ace Combat 7’ expands horizons on PC, Xbox One, PS4 (VIDEO)

Friday January 27, 2017
11:25 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Controversial Indonesian cafe shutsThe Edit: Controversial Indonesian cafe shuts

Ex-Miss Malaysia finalises divorce from tycoon Khoo Kay PengEx-Miss Malaysia finalises divorce from tycoon Khoo Kay Peng

The Edit: Frances Bean Cobain makes exception for Marc JacobsThe Edit: Frances Bean Cobain makes exception for Marc Jacobs

Petronas says RM119.5b RAPID project on track for 2019 start-upPetronas says RM119.5b RAPID project on track for 2019 start-up

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A new trailer shows off the game’s hallmarks — brave heroes, impossible odds, soaring audio, spectacular environments and breath-taking skin-of-your-teeth missions. — Picture courtesy of Bandai Namco EntertainmentA new trailer shows off the game’s hallmarks — brave heroes, impossible odds, soaring audio, spectacular environments and breath-taking skin-of-your-teeth missions. — Picture courtesy of Bandai Namco EntertainmentSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 27 — The franchise’s characteristic blend of realistic fighter jets, philosophical musings, grand soundtracks and utterly bonkers supermassive flying fortresses make a return on PC and Xbox One as well as PlayStation 4.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the Ace Combat franchise (which changed its name from Air Combat in 1997) will be Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, tracking for arrival sometime in 2017.

A new trailer shows off the game’s hallmarks — brave heroes, impossible odds, soaring audio, spectacular environments and breath-taking skin-of-your-teeth missions.

Those elements generate hope among franchise observers that Ace Combat 7 will return to the heights of its early to late 2000s achievements on PlayStation 2 and Xbox 360.

First unveiled as a PlayStation 4 title in 2015, publisher Bandai Namco now confirms that Ace Combat 7 will land on PC and Xbox One as well. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline