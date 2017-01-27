‘Ace Combat 7’ expands horizons on PC, Xbox One, PS4 (VIDEO)

A new trailer shows off the game’s hallmarks — brave heroes, impossible odds, soaring audio, spectacular environments and breath-taking skin-of-your-teeth missions. — Picture courtesy of Bandai Namco EntertainmentSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 27 — The franchise’s characteristic blend of realistic fighter jets, philosophical musings, grand soundtracks and utterly bonkers supermassive flying fortresses make a return on PC and Xbox One as well as PlayStation 4.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the Ace Combat franchise (which changed its name from Air Combat in 1997) will be Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, tracking for arrival sometime in 2017.

Those elements generate hope among franchise observers that Ace Combat 7 will return to the heights of its early to late 2000s achievements on PlayStation 2 and Xbox 360.

First unveiled as a PlayStation 4 title in 2015, publisher Bandai Namco now confirms that Ace Combat 7 will land on PC and Xbox One as well. — AFP-Relaxnews