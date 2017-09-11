2017 Open Data Hackathon participants begin 48-hour challenge

Mehmet Efe Akengin, Hassan Kane and Surya Bhupatiraju (from left) work late into the night on computers during a weekend Hackathon event, in San Francisco July 17, 2016. — Reuters picCYBERJAYA, Sept 11 — A total of 53 teams with 176 participants began a 48-hour challenge vying for a cash prize of RM60,500 in the 2017 Open Data Hackathon Programme here, today.

The programme which started at noon at the Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC) ends Wednesday.

Participants are required to develop or create applications or data products using the open data from data.gov.my portal.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun said the Open Data Hackathon programme was divided into three categories of participation, namely the public sector category for 48 hours, the industry and public and private universities category (48 hours) and high school students category (30 hours).

Additionally, he said 104 participants from 34 groups also began a 24-hour challenge to win a cash prize of RM12,500 for the 2017 Mobile App Hackathon open to civil servants only.

Entulu said the Hackathon programme is a government initiative to encourage the creation of creative and innovative data applications and products to improve government services, as well as generate income and improve the well-being of the people.

He said the government had taken the initiative to share information or data available from government agencies with the people for free.

Entutlu explained that government-related data that was open to the public was not personal data or classified as confidential.

“As a matter of fact, various services can be provided using the data obtained and shared from government agencies, and it will benefit the public for various purposes and interests in their lives,” he said at the launch of the programme here.

The programme which enters its third year, is organised by the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) under the Prime Minister’s Department, with the theme ‘Broadening The Creativity, Cultivating Innovation Aspiration’. — Bernama