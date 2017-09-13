Yew Sin-Ee Yi lead Malaysian charge into second round of Korea Open

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — National second men's doubles pair, Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi led the country's charge into the second round of the Korea Open Super Series Badminton Tournament in Seoul, South Korea, today.

The unseeded pair, however, had to fight hard before securing a 21-14 and 22-20 win over Marcus Ellis/Chris Langridge of England in the opening round of the tournament at SK Handball Stadium, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website;www. bwfworldsuperseries.com.

Former national shuttler, Tan Boon Heong who teamed up with former Olympic champion, Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia also progressed to the next round after edging young Chinese qualifiers, Han Chengkai/Zhou Haodong;winning in 21-12 and 21-19.

Another former international, Lim Khim Wah who teamed up with former Olympic champion, Yoo Yeon

Seong of South Korea for the first time, put up a splendid show before losing 22-20, 13-21 and 20-22 to Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi of Japan.

In the women's doubles, Soong Fie Cho/Tee Jing Yi were forced to play in the rubber-set before edging Ashwini Ponnappa/Reddy N. Sikki of India;winning in 19-21, 21-13 and 21-17.

Meanwhile, four Malaysian mixed doubles pair including a scratch pair, moved to the next round after securing victories against their respective opponents.

Sixth seeded pair, Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing defeated Nipitphon Phuangphuapet/Jongkolphan Kititharakul of Thailand;21-13 and 21-19 while Chan Peng Soon/Cheah Yee See edged Japanese pair, Yugo Kobayashi/Misaki Matsutomo;21-18 and 21-19,

Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai, however, were stretched to play in the rubber-set before dislodging Lee Yang/Hsu Ya Ching of Taiwan;17-21, 21-19 and 21-17 while the stratch pair of Mohamad Arif Abdul Latif/Rusydina Antardayu Riodingin (Malaysia/Indonesia) defeated South Korean qualifiera;Park Kyung Hoon/Baek Ha Na;22-20 and 21-16.

Malaysia's challenge in the men's and women's singles in the US$600,000 (RM2.515 million) tournament, fizzled out after the only players in both category were defeated by their respective opponents.

Former national shuttler, Chong Wei Feng lost 21-17, 11-21 and 15-21 to Hans-Kristian Vittinghus of Denmark while Soniia Cheah was beaten by Lee Jang Mi of South Korea;losing in straight-sets of 17-21 and 18-21. — Bernama