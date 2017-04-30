Year Three pupil drives away with Peugeot 408 car in Perlis Marathon lucky draw

The Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamaullail (left) presents a mock key of a Peugeot 408 car to the lucky draw prize winner, Muhammad Farhan Mohamad Nor Hakimi, after the Perlis Marathon 2017 in Kangar, April 30, 2017. — Bernama picKANGAR, April 30 – A Year Three primary school pupil was pleasantly surprised when he won a Peugeot 408 2.0 sponsored by Naza Automotive Manufacturing Sdn Bhd as the main lucky draw prize in the Perlis Marathon lucky draw here today.

Muhammad Farhan Hakimi Mohamad Nor, a Year Three pupil of Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Serdang, Simpang Empat, Perlis, won the top lucky draw prize worth about RM110,000 through his participation number in the five kilometre junior boys run.

The Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail presented the prize to Muhammad Farhan at the Syed Putra Jamalullail Stadium, here today.

“I have never won any lucky draw prizes and this is my first participation in such a big event. I do not know how to drive and my father has passed away, I guess I will give the prize to my brother,” Muhammad Farhan, the nine-year-old who is active in sports and had represented his school in athletics and the youngest in the family of six siblings told reporters.

The son of a tailor in Kodiang, Kedah said he did not intend to sell the car but to share it with the whole family.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil were also present at the programme organised by the Perlis state government.

More than 12,500 local and foreign participants took part in the race to celebrate the 74th birthday of the Raja of Perlis. — Bernama