Women’s singles shuttler Soniia strives for an excellent 2017

Soniia Cheah is determined to make the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — It has not been the smoothest of rides for women’s singles shuttler Soniia Cheah this year, but she is determined to make 2017 her best yet.

Soniia was out of action for four years due to a recurring Achilles injury but she worked hard towards a comeback and made her returning debut at the Malaysia Open this year.

At 23, Soniia still juggles between her studies at a private university and hopes to graduate as soon as possible to alleviate the pressure off her shoulders.

“It’s not easy trying to juggle my studies and also stay committed as a professional badminton player,” she said.

“Many have asked me to consider quitting and just retire, but there is still plenty of fight left in me and I don’t give up no matter what.

“My studies will eventually end and then I can focus on my career, It’s a steep journey but I’ll gladly do it.”

Soniia, who was not sure of her progress at the beginning of this year, said she gained confidence along the way and especially when she took home the Belgium Open title in September.

“This is my first year of competition after my injury, it’s been good as I get to revive my career,” she said.

“The best moment of this year was when I came back with a title after such a long struggle of trying to get better and as fit as I use to be.

“My lowest moment was the beginning of this year when I wasn’t even sure if competing professionally again was something I could do,” said the former national No. 1.

However, her determination to make it to the top 30 by the end of next year is fuelled by her desire to make it for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Better results in tournaments will mean better chances of me getting to the Olympics,” she said.

“We’ll just have to see what 2017 brings, but I’m ready regardless, I’m not shying away anymore.”