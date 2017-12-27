Wilson’s controversial goal earns Bournemouth a point

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe applauds fans after their Premier League match against Chelsea at Vitality Stadium, April 8, 2017. — Reuters picBOURNEMEOUTH, Dec 27 — West Ham United were left incensed as they were denied victory by Callum Wilson’s controversial equaliser in a 3-3 Premier League draw at Bournemouth yesterday.

Two late goals by Marko Arnautovic, both after mistakes by home keeper Asmir Begovic, appeared to have earned West Ham a victory they hardly deserved but in the third minute of stoppage time Wilson touched in Nathan Ake’s header.

Confusion reigned as the goal was initially ruled out for offside but after referee Bobby Madley consulted with his assistant who had raised a flag he allowed the goal to stand.

Apart from looking offside there was also a suspicion that Wilson had used his hand to put the ball into the net.

It completed a remarkable match which began with James Collins heading the Hammers in front before Dan Gosling and Ake scored for the hosts who had 26 attempts on goal.

West Ham’s players were furious at the end but manager David Moyes was more measured.

“I think referees in this country do a great job,” he said. “I don’t know why he wouldn’t go with his linesman’s decision, he put his flag up because he believes its offside.

“I’ve looked at it. It’s close. But the worst thing is that the player puts the ball in the net with his arm. To get both decisions wrong, I don’t see that all.

“To lose a goal like that it’s a killer.”

A rain-lashed surface played a big role in the frenetic climax. Begovic slipped while trying to clear, allowing Arnautovic the easiest task to make it 2-2.

Begovic could then only parry Javier Hernandez’s close-range effort to allow the in-form Arnautovic another tap-in for his fourth goal in three games.

Bournemouth are now without a win in eight matches and have conceded 11 goals in their last three games although manager Eddie Howe said there were encouraging signs after heavy defeats by Liverpool and Manchester City.

“It is a total mix of emotions as I felt it was ours at 2-1,” manager Eddie Howe said. “I am not quite sure if they thought it was offside, but I am very happy to see it given.

“The longer the referee and the linesman talked I thought it would not be given, but it is no more than we deserved.

“That’s as good as we have looked in front of goal all season. Everything changed with one slip by Asmir.” — Reuters