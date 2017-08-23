Welson Sim bags freestyle gold as Schooling owns 100m butterfly

Sim won the men’s 200m freestyle in 1:47.79, another new Games mark. — Picture via Twitter/kl2017 KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Malaysia's swimming ace Welson Sim bagged his second gold medal in style after splashing his way to new Games record of 1 minute 47.49 seconds in the 200m freestyle at the National Aquatic Centre tonight.

The 20-year-old Sarawakian erased the previous record of 1:48.96s set by Vietnamese swimmer, Hoang Quy Phuoc.

Hoang who was 0.58s slower than Welson, settled for the silver medal while Yeo Quan Kai grabbed the bronze medal in 1:48.98s.

Teammate, Daniel Bego who qualified fifth in the heat earlier today, did not compete due to food poisoning.

He was replaced by Indonesian swimmer, Putera Muhammad Randa who finished eighth place with a time of 2:02.23s.

Olympic gold medalist, Joseph Schooling rewrote his 100m butterfly record with a time 51.38s to retain his men’s 100m butterfly title he won in Singapore two years ago.

The silver and bronze medals were won by Indonesian swimmers, Triady Fauzi Sidiq in 53.03s while his compatriot Glenn Victor Susanto clocked a time of 53.25s.

National swimmer Chan Jie came in the fifth spot with a time of 54.59s. — Bernama