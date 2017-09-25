Wawrinka drops in ATP rankings, Nadal stays on top

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in action during the final against Spain’s Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, Paris June 11, 2017. — Reuters picPARIS, Sept 25 — Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka, whose season has been ended because of a knee injury, has dropped one place to ninth in the latest ATP rankings released today.

It is the sole change in the top 10, with the top duo Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer having been in action at the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague over the weekend.

ATP rankings on September 25

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,465 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,505

3. Andy Murray (GBR) 6,790

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,310

5. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4,155

6. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4,125

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,925

8. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3,575 (+1)

9. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 3,540 (-1)

10. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,855

11. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,825

12. David Goffin (BEL) 2,650

13. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,525

14. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,475

15. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2,470

16. Sam Querrey (USA) 2,445

17. John Isner (USA) 2,425

18. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,375

19. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,355

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,245 — AFP