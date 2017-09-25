Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Wawrinka drops in ATP rankings, Nadal stays on top

Monday September 25, 2017
07:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Fifa removes ban on Armistice Day poppies on football jerseysFifa removes ban on Armistice Day poppies on football jerseys

Ibrahim Ali: I’m like Cristiano Ronaldo — Everybody wants me!Ibrahim Ali: I’m like Cristiano Ronaldo — Everybody wants me!

The Edit: How plastic surgery is booming in ChinaThe Edit: How plastic surgery is booming in China

Japan’s Abe announces snap elections for next monthJapan’s Abe announces snap elections for next month

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in action during the final against Spain’s Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, Paris June 11, 2017. — Reuters picSwitzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in action during the final against Spain’s Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, Paris June 11, 2017. — Reuters picPARIS, Sept 25 — Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka, whose season has been ended because of a knee injury, has dropped one place to ninth in the latest ATP rankings released today.

It is the sole change in the top 10, with the top duo Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer having been in action at the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague over the weekend.

ATP rankings on September 25

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,465 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,505 

3. Andy Murray (GBR) 6,790 

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,310 

5. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4,155 

6. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4,125 

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,925 

8. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3,575 (+1)

9. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 3,540 (-1)

10. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,855 

11. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,825 

12. David Goffin (BEL) 2,650 

13. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,525 

14. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,475 

15. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2,470 

16. Sam Querrey (USA) 2,445

17. John Isner (USA) 2,425 

18. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,375 

19. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,355 

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,245 — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline