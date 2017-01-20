Last updated Friday, January 20, 2017 6:02 pm GMT+8

Wawrinka advances into Aussie Open fourth round

Friday January 20, 2017
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka celebrates after winning his Men's singles third round match against Serbia's Viktor Troicki at the Australian Open. ― Reuters picSwitzerland's Stan Wawrinka celebrates after winning his Men's singles third round match against Serbia's Viktor Troicki at the Australian Open. ― Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 20 ― Fourth seed Stan Wawrinka overcame a rusty start to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 3-6 6-2 6-2 7-6(7) victory over Serbia's Viktor Troicki today.

Wawrinka will now meet Andreas Seppi in the fourth round after the Italian beat Belgium's Steve Darcis 4-6 6-4 7-6(1) 7-6(2) in their third round match on Show Court 3.

The 2014 Australian Open champion was broken three times by the 29th-seeded Serb in the first set in their clash on Rod Laver Arena and committed twice as many (14) unforced errors as the 30-year-old from Belgrade.

Wawrinka, however, finally settled and while Troicki broke when the Swiss was serving for the match at 5-4 and 6-5 in the fourth set then saved a match point in the tiebreak, the US Open champion finally clinched victory in two hours, 32 minutes. ― Reuters

