Warriors’ Curry out of Hornets clash with ankle sprain

Wednesday December 6, 2017
08:56 AM GMT+8

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) looses the ball as he attempts a shot as Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward David West (3) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. ― Reuters picNew Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) looses the ball as he attempts a shot as Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward David West (3) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 6 ― Stephen Curry was ruled out of Golden State's next game against the Charlotte Hornets but it is not clear when the NBA star will return, the team said yesterday.

Curry limped off court after Golden State's dramatic win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday after twisting his right ankle.

The Warriors ace later left the arena on crutches, although an X-ray taken soon after the game came back negative.

The Warriors said in a statement yesterday an MRI scan confirmed a sprained right ankle and that Curry would miss today's game in Charlotte.

“The MRI indicated that the ankle is stable and structurally intact,” the team said, adding that Curry will be “re-evaluated in two weeks.”

Curry told reporters after the game he was furious at the play that caused his injury, when he tangled with New Orleans guard E'Twaun Moore.

“It was a dumb play because I tried to go for a steal,” Curry said. “And then, obviously, it was just a bang-bang (play). I got caught on E'Twaun's shoe as I went by him and couldn't catch myself.

“So obviously it hurt, but wanted to kind of get back here, get ice on it and get the rehab process started as soon as possible.” ― AFP

