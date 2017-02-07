Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 3:23 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Warriors coach Kerr fined US$25,000 for verbal abuse

Tuesday February 7, 2017
12:58 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

How about making all of Malaysia one FT, Penang BN chief saysHow about making all of Malaysia one FT, Penang BN chief says

Airbnb landlord hit with record fine in AmsterdamAirbnb landlord hit with record fine in Amsterdam

The Edit: Measuring New York’s growth with trash bagsThe Edit: Measuring New York’s growth with trash bags

‘Never bet against Tom Brady’: Bouchard has a date with stranger‘Never bet against Tom Brady’: Bouchard has a date with stranger

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (left) with guard Stephen Curry after defeating Golden State Warriors at Orlando January 22, 2017. — USA TODAY Sports/Reuters pic Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (left) with guard Stephen Curry after defeating Golden State Warriors at Orlando January 22, 2017. — USA TODAY Sports/Reuters pic NEW YORK, Feb 7 — A profanity-laced tirade brought Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr a US$25,000 (RM110,900) fine from the NBA yesterday for verbal abuse of referees and delaying leaving the court.

Kerr aroused the ire of official Bill Spooner with 3:34 remaining in the third quarter of Golden State's 109-106 overtime loss at Sacramento on Saturday.

Kerr, the 2016 NBA Coach of the Year, was ejected with the Warriors trailing 75-73 and had to be restrained near midcourt by Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown as he moved towards Spooner.

Irate and swearing, Kerr confronted Spooner after a pair of loose ball fouls whistled 18 seconds apart on Kevon Looney and a technical foul called on Draymond Green for arguing over the call. 

“I was mad about a lot of things, but I got what I deserved,” said Kerr, who took his time leaving the court after being ejected. “I deserved to be ejected, so I was, so I have no complaints.” — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline