Vintage Federer hammers Berdych to reach fourth round

Friday January 20, 2017
08:21 PM GMT+8

Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates winning his men’s singles third round match against Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 20, 2017. — Reuters picSwitzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates winning his men’s singles third round match against Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 20, 2017. — Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 20 — A rampaging Roger Federer delivered a stunning reminder of his class at the Australian Open today with a crushing 6-2 6-4 6-4 win over Tomas Berdych to storm into the fourth round.

Playing only his third tour match since coming back from a knee injury, Federer was expected to be tested by the hard-hitting Czech but he sent the 10th seed packing after a 90-minute masterclass at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena.

The 35-year-old Swiss, seeded 17th, had shown rust in his earlier matches but was in spell-binding touch with 40 winners, wrapping up the match with an imperious crosscourt backhand.

Federer will meet fifth seed Kei Nishikori for a place in the quarter-finals. — Reuters

