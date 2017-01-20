Vintage Federer hammers Berdych to reach fourth round

Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates winning his men’s singles third round match against Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 20, 2017. — Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 20 — A rampaging Roger Federer delivered a stunning reminder of his class at the Australian Open today with a crushing 6-2 6-4 6-4 win over Tomas Berdych to storm into the fourth round.

Playing only his third tour match since coming back from a knee injury, Federer was expected to be tested by the hard-hitting Czech but he sent the 10th seed packing after a 90-minute masterclass at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena.

The 35-year-old Swiss, seeded 17th, had shown rust in his earlier matches but was in spell-binding touch with 40 winners, wrapping up the match with an imperious crosscourt backhand.

Federer will meet fifth seed Kei Nishikori for a place in the quarter-finals. — Reuters