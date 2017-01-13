Velappan: Fifa World Cup expansion reeks of money

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Expanding the Fifa World Cup to 48 teams from 32 is not a move in football's best interests but rather for monetary gains, opined former Asian Football Confederation (AFC) general secretary Datuk Peter Velappan.

The Fifa council on Tuesday had unanimously decided to approve the expansion.

However, the move will continue to be discussed until the next Fifa council meeting on May 9, in Manama, Bahrain, ahead of the 67th Fifa Congress.

“There is no justification to increase the number of participants, especially when the standard of football has not seen significant improvements,” said Peter.

“Sixteen groups with three teams each sounds well and good, but can hosts handle that many teams?

“The burden on the hosts will be too much especially when you consider the logistics, venue and, most importantly, can the stadiums be filled with fans when the quality is poor,” he added.

Velappan, 81, who was immersed in football administration with national (Malaysia) and continental (Asia) governing bodies for nearly 50 years, has witnessed the mechanics and logistics of several World and Asian Cups.

He observed in 1998, the World Cup’s move from 24 teams to 32, brought an increase in excitement and anticipation for the event.

But he noted when the European Championships went from 16 to 24 teams this year, excitement and anticipation declined.

Europe’s biggest football nations have been vocal in their disdain for the new format. Not only is there a domestic and European league ongoing but after an exhaustive qualifying campaign there could be too much football played in a year.

“There are 211 member nations in Fifa and and if you have 48 teams qualifying, it means almost 25 per cent of teams can make the cut,” he said.

Peter also felt a bigger competition format will narrow the choice of hosts.

Except for Europe which have the requisite facilities, most other potential hosts don’t have the same which means we could see most World Cups being co-hosted.