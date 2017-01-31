Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market

Southampton's Virgil van Dijk sustains an injury against Leicester City at St Mary’s Stadium January 22, 2017. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters LONDON, Jan 31 — Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk’s injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.

The loss of former captain Jose Fonte, who has moved to West Ham United, coupled with the ankle injury to Van Dijk means Southampton only have veteran Maya Yoshida and Jack Stephens available as recognised central defenders.

“We know Virgil van Dijk will stay weeks out of the team and it’s important to find a good balance without him for three weeks,” Puel told reporters yesterday.

Van Dijk has missed Southampton’s last two matches after sustaining an ankle injury in the Premier League victory over champions Leicester City last week.

“We will see how many times he will not be available but for the team but for the moment, it’s important like against Liverpool to see a balance in defence,” Puel added.

“Perhaps there is a possibility at the end of the transfer window to see about this position.”

Southampton, who are 11th in the Premier League, travel to face relegation-threatened Swansea City today. — Reuters