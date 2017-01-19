Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 10:08 pm GMT+8

Two Malaysian mixed doubles pairs move into Masters quarterfinals

Thursday January 19, 2017
SIBU, Jan 19 — Second seeds in the mixed doubles competition Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing lived up to their top billing by moving into the quarterfinals of the Victor Far East Malaysia Masters badminton championships, here today.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing defeated scratch pair Mohamad Arif Abdul Latif (MAS)/Rusydina Antardayu Riodingin (INA), 21-6, 21-12 to set up a date with Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet.

They will be joined by Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai who defeated Satrya Aditha/Aghisna Fathkul Laili from Indonesia 21-7, 21-6 and face Singapore’s eighth seeded Terry Hee Yong Kai/Tan Wei Han. — Bernama

