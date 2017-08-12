Tough fai-ghter

Hui (right) in action against Jace Law during their Malaysian Invasion Mixed Martial Arts title fight last year. — Picture by YK PhotographyKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 —He was bullied for his sluggish weight and his inability to play sports, but now he tames fighters in the ring, meet 23-year-old Hui Keng Fai.

His high-school life was filled with moments which left him fearing to look forward to the next day of school.

“Students pick on me on a daily basis. Sometimes, I’ll tell my parents I don’t want to go to school the next day,” he said.

Despite being picked on, he always put up a fight — but his weight let him down, he was 94kg.

“It was quite hard, being big, I had a huge disadvantage — I was slow and unfit,” said the Petaling Jaya-born fighter, who now weighs in at 70kg.

“I used to spend most of my free time munching on something while playing computer games.”

One thing was for sure, he had always loved fighting.

When he turned 19, he finally decided to practise Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

“I watched some YouTube videos of UFC’s Wanderlei Silva and BJ Penn and I started getting better at it.”

As confidence grew, he signed up to fight under F3 — a local amateur MMA fighting promotion in 2014.

But it was a night to forget, he lost via knockout in round two.

“I predicted I was going to finish him off with my Internet moves,” he said.

It was only then he realised he had to practise MMA in a proper gym.

“My friend Nik Haris introduced me to the gym and that was when I learned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling.

Hardly a year into his fighting career — a major setback occurred — Hui lost his father, Hui Swee Meng, aged 66.

“He was my best friend, my mentor and my hero, losing him hit me hard.

Hui said his father’s advice to him every time the father and son bonded was to try his best.

“This is why I want to continue my career in boxing, MMA and studies. I feel if I stop either one, I have not tried my best.”

Hui, who is currently pursuing a psychology degree at Help University has since gone on to rake up a 14-3 amateur record.

“Hard work pays off. Now the amateur scene is a walk in the park for me,” he said.

Despite fighting 17 times in his amateur career, only three defeats remain close to his heart.

“I learn more from my defeat than victories. I just hate losing.”

Due to a lack of MMA events in Malaysia, Keng Fai decided to venture into boxing this year — and after less than a year in the scene he had gone on to notch a 3-0 professional record, along with Universal Boxing Organisation’s Asia-Pacific Welterweight title.

Secret to being a champion in two different sports? None at all.

“I train about four hours a day. It’s really tough because I’ve to balance between studies and my fighting career. My daily routine is study, sleep, train and eat.”

When asked about a local idol he looks up to, it’s no other than ONE Championship’s Agilan Thani — the fighter who came one fight away from becoming the country’s first MMA champion.

“When you look at what he’s achieved, it’s amazing. Better still, he’s only 21,” he said.

Hui’s next aim is to give professional MMA a go.

“I’m waiting to test myself against better opponents, that’s the only way I can improve.

“If ONE comes calling, I’ll definitely sign up with them.”

His next fight will be at Roar of Singapore 3 on Oct 20, where he aims for another title — International Boxing Organisation Oceania Welterweight title.

MMA amateur record

14-3

► Five wins via knockout

► Nine wins via submission

Boxing record

3-0