Thanabalan, Nor Azam itching for action in the starting eleven at SEA Games

N. Thanabalan hopes to be named in the starting eleven for the next match against Myanmar. — Malay Mail picture KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — In form National striker N. Thanabalan who came on as a substitute to net the winner against Singapore last night hopes to be named in the starting eleven for the next match against Myanmar.

The 22-year-old striker who plays for Felcra FC in the M-League had been rested by coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee in the first match since he had just recovered from a knee injury but when the strike force was firing blanks against Singapore in the first half, Thanabalan was forced into action in the second half, a move that paid off handsomely, since he struck the winner in the 74th minute.

Thanabalan had featured prominently in the Malaysian Under-22 squad that qualified for the 2018 Asian Football Confederation Cup (AFC U-23) but suffered a knee injury during the final phase of training for the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

“I have fully recovered from the injury. I was able to move freely without any pain and hope to feature in the starting 11. I must thank (Datuk Ong Kim Swee) for having faith in me and fielding me in the second half. The goal was certainly a bonus to me but most importantly we won the match,” he said.

“It was a good effort from all the players and the comeback was the highlight because our understanding was better. We have two more matches and cannot be complacent,” he said.

Thanabalan added that Muhamad Nor Azam Abdul Azih’s equaliser in the 68th minute served as a motivating factor for the players to go in search of the winner. — Bernama