Swimmer Welson Sim clinches gold with new SEA Games record

Welson Sim clinched the first gold medal for Malaysia in the swimming events at the 29th SEA Games tonight. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Swimming sensation Welson Sim clinched the first gold medal for Malaysia in the swimming events at the 29th SEA Games tonight, with a splashing display in the men’s 400m freestyle.

The 20-year-old swimmer also rewrote his SEA Games Record (GR) of 3:53.07s with a new time of 3:50.26s en route to the gold.

The silver medal went to Indonesian swimmer Aflah Fadlan Prawira who clocked 3:54.15s while Vietnamese swimmer Nguyen Huu Kim Son took bronze with 3:54.20s.

Another national swimmer, Yeap Zheng Yang finished in seventh place with 4:00.98s.

In the men’s 50m backstroke, Malaysia’s Tern Jian Han recorded 26.38s to finish in seventh place.

Indonesian swimmer, I Gede Siman Sudartawa took the gold medal with a new GR of 25.20s, rewriting the previous record of 25.27s by Singapore swimmer Quah Zheng Wen in Singapore two years ago.

Zheng Wen took the silver in 25.39s while bronze went to Paul Nguyen Le from Vietnam who clocked 25.82s.

In the women’s 200m butterfly, Singapore’s Quah Jing Wen who crossed the finishing line in 2:12.03s took the gold while Thi My Thao Le of Vietnam won silver medal with 2:14.52s.

Bronze went to Thailand swimmer Patarawadee Kittiya after clocking 2:15.05s while the former record holder Nguyen Thi Anh Vien of Vietnam settled for fourth place with 2:16.61s. — Bernama