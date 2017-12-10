Superb Defoe equaliser gives Bournemouth draw at Palace

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha in action with Bournemouth’s Steve Cook during their Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London, December 9, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 10 — A superb equaliser by Jermain Defoe and a last-minute penalty save by Asmir Begovic gave Bournemouth a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League yesterday.

Defoe put Bournemouth ahead after 10 minutes when Andrew Surman crossed from the right into the middle of the box and the former England striker beat Julian Speroni with a shot into the bottom corner.

Three goals in four minutes then saw the teams go in level on 2-2 at halftime after Palace had equalised in the 41st with a Luka Milivojevic penalty after Begovic brought down Wilfried Zaha.

Palace went in front in the 44th with a goal from close range by substitute defender Scott Dann but Defoe restored parity with a superb added-time equaliser, lifting the ball from a tight angle on the right over Speroni and into the top far corner.

Begovic saved striker Christian Benteke’s last-minute penalty to leave Bournemouth in 14th place on 16 points with Palace returning to the foot of the table on 11. — Reuters