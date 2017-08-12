Sultan Mizan withdraws from KL Sea Games

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin has withdrawn from the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) secretary-general Datuk Low Beng Choo said Sultan Mizan, who was initially slated to participate in the equestrian endurance race, made the decision in the best interest of his team.

“We must commend Tuanku Mizan who is thinking of his team’s best interest and let his team mates ride because they have better horses,” she told reporters after the 183rd OCM executive council meeting here today.

According to Low, Sultan Mizan had been training very hard and withdrawing from the event would have been a painful decision to make.

The sultan had been shortlisted for the event that will take place at the Terengganu International Park in Lembah Bidong, Setiu during the Aug 19-30 biennial Games. — Bernama