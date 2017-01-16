Last updated Monday, January 16, 2017 1:07 am GMT+8

Storm holds off McIlroy to claim South African Open

England’s Graeme Storm speaks to reporters after winning the South African Open in Johannesburg, January 15, 2017. — Reuters picEngland’s Graeme Storm speaks to reporters after winning the South African Open in Johannesburg, January 15, 2017. — Reuters picJOHANNESBURG, Jan 15 — England’s Graeme Storm claimed a first European Tour trophy in almost 10 years after holding off the challenge of world number two Rory McIlory on the third playoff hole to win the South African Open today.

Storm had held a three-shot lead going into the final round, but could only manage a 71 for a tournament total of 18 under par.

McIlroy led by one shot going into the last two holes, but bogeyed 17 and had to be content with a 68 to force a playoff.

Storm kept his composure though and on the third attempt to separate the pair, he managed a par as McIlroy bogied following a skewed tee shot. — Reuters

