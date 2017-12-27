Sobhi earns point for Stoke at Huddersfield

Stoke City’s Ramadan Sobhi scores their third goal against West Bromwich Albion during their Premier League match at bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, December 23, 2017. — Reuters picHUDDERSFIELD, Dec 27 — Substitute Ramadan Sobhi earned Stoke City a valuable point in a 1-1 draw away to Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium yesterday.

Tom Ince gave Huddersfield a deserved lead after 10 minutes when he side-footed in Collin Quaner’s cut-back from close range to register his first goal for the club.

Huddersfield should have made the points safe after the break as they dominated but Stoke equalised when Sobhi, who replaced injured defender Ryan Shawcross early on, tapped home at the far post on the hour.

Stoke are 13th with Huddersfield a couple of places higher in 11th. — Reuters