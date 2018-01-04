Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Haze

Signing off ― Valdes heads for private life

Thursday January 4, 2018
09:38 AM GMT+8

Tools

Valdes, who starred for Barcelona between 2002-2014 and last appeared for Middlesbrough in England seven months ago, pulled the plug on his Twitter and Instagram feeds. — Reuters picValdes, who starred for Barcelona between 2002-2014 and last appeared for Middlesbrough in England seven months ago, pulled the plug on his Twitter and Instagram feeds. — Reuters picMADRID, Jan 4 ― Former Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper Victor Valdes has marked the end of his football career by closing down his social media accounts, hinting at a very private retirement.

Valdes, who starred for Barcelona between 2002-2014 and last appeared for Middlesbrough in England seven months ago, pulled the plug on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.

“Thanks to everybody,” wrote the 35-year-old on Twitter in his final post which was accompanied by a picture of a path.

Barcelona, with who he won three Champions League titles in 2006, 2009 and 2011, paid tribute to the 20-capped international after a career which also saw him win the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European titles, albeit as understudy to Iker Casillas.

“Thank-you Victor,” wrote the club on their website which featured a video highlights reel of the goalkeeper who also played for Manchester United and Standard Liege. ― AFP

