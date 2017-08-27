Shah Alam Stadium new venue for Malaysia-Thailand football final

The Shah Alam Stadium will now host the SEA Games footbal final between Malaysia and Thailand on August 29, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The Shah Alam Stadium has been chosen as venue for the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) men’s football final between Malaysia and Thailand scheduled for Tuesday (Aug 29).

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) announced the venue after the coordination meeting chaired by the Secretary-General of the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS), Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali this morning.

“The men’s football final of the 2017 SEA Games between Malaysia and Thailand will be held at the Shah Alam Stadium with the ticket price at RM21.20 (including GST),” said the statement.

The match will begin at 8.45pm.

Previously, the event offering the mother of all medals was scheduled to be held at the Bukit Jalil Stadium if the national team was to play in the final.

Malaysia confirmed its place in the final after edging Indonesia 1-0 in the semifinals yesterday. Thailand also qualified for the final after beating Myanmar 1-0 in another semifinal match.

Meanwhile, the deciding match for the bronze medal between Myanmar and Indonesia will be held at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium (MPS) at 4.30 pm on the same day. — Bernama