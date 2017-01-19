Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 8:28 pm GMT+8

Serena routs Safarova to reach third round

Thursday January 19, 2017
06:58 PM GMT+8

Serena Williams celebrates winning her Women's singles second round match against Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, January 19, 2017. — Reuters picSerena Williams celebrates winning her Women's singles second round match against Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, January 19, 2017. — Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 19 — Serena Williams charged into the third round of the Australian Open today with an emphatic 6-3 6-4 win over Czech Lucie Safarova.

The second seeded American, bidding for a seventh title at Melbourne Park, served up a storm, clubbing 15 aces and 35 winners in the 86-minute contest under the lights at Rod Laver Arena.

Williams blew two match points in an uncharacteristic lapse but closed it out on the third with a searing forehand down the line that Safarova did well to get a racket to.

Williams next faces compatriot Nicole Gibbs for a place in the fourth round. — Reuters

