Serena routs Safarova to reach third round

Serena Williams celebrates winning her Women's singles second round match against Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, January 19, 2017. — Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 19 — Serena Williams charged into the third round of the Australian Open today with an emphatic 6-3 6-4 win over Czech Lucie Safarova.

The second seeded American, bidding for a seventh title at Melbourne Park, served up a storm, clubbing 15 aces and 35 winners in the 86-minute contest under the lights at Rod Laver Arena.

Williams blew two match points in an uncharacteristic lapse but closed it out on the third with a searing forehand down the line that Safarova did well to get a racket to.

Williams next faces compatriot Nicole Gibbs for a place in the fourth round. — Reuters