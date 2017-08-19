Sepak takraw brings in second medal of the day

A smash by Malaysia's Mohamad Azlan Alias (right) was blocked by Humaidi Brahim of Brunei during the SEA Games takraw men's team Game 1 match at Titiwangsa Stadium, Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Malaysia's men's sepak takraw team delivered the country's second medal on the opening day of Kuala Lumpur 2017, adding to Mohaizar Mohamad's earlier bronze from the men's marathon.

The Malaysian team shared the bronze medal in the team regu event with Brunei, after losing 0-3 to eventual gold medallists Thailand.

Indonesia took the silver.

Malaysia is already in the lead of the SEA Games that will officially open today, having bagged seven gold medals so far.

The 29th SEA Games runs from August 19 to August 30.