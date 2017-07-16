Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Senegal suspends sports events after football deaths

Sunday July 16, 2017
06:24 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Govt does not plan to restrict use of Telegram app, says ZahidGovt does not plan to restrict use of Telegram app, says Zahid

After deadly shooting, Israel to reopen Jerusalem’s holy site todayAfter deadly shooting, Israel to reopen Jerusalem’s holy site today

Eight dead in football stadium stampede in SenegalEight dead in football stadium stampede in Senegal

The Edit: Iranian maths genius dies after cancer battleThe Edit: Iranian maths genius dies after cancer battle

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Scene of a crowd stampede at the Dakar football stadium from the Reuters video. Scene of a crowd stampede at the Dakar football stadium from the Reuters video. DAKAR, July 16 — Senegal today suspended all sports and cultural events until elections at the end of the month, a day after eight people died in a football stadium disaster.

Legislative elections are due on July 30 and tensions are running high with prominent opposition leader and Dakar mayor Khalifa Sall campaigning from jail.

“All sporting and cultural activities are banned across the national territory for the rest of the electoral campaign,” Seydou Gueye, a spokesman for the prime minister, said.

A judicial inquiry will be opened to investigate the tragedy and determine who was responsible for yesterday’s tragedy, he said.

A wall collapsed in a Dakar stadium during an end of the League Cup final between Stade de Mbour and US Ouakam which was marred by clashes between rival fans. Sixty people were injured, Sports Minister Matar Ba told AFP.

Campaigning for the elections by the ruling coalition of President Macky Sall was also suspended today out of respect for the victims.

On Friday rival supporters of President Sall and Mayor Sall, who are not related, clashed armed with knives in northern Dakar and several people were injured. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline