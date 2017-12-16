Rose stays on top at storm-plagued Indonesian Masters

England’s Justin Rose overcame stormy conditions to retain his clubhouse lead at the Indonesian Masters today. ― Reuters picJAKARTA, Dec 16 — England’s Justin Rose overcame stormy conditions to retain his clubhouse lead at the Indonesian Masters today before torrential rain and lightning forced play to be abandoned.

Tough weather plagued the season-ending Asian Tour event for a second consecutive day, disrupting play several times throughout until it was called off at 4.10pm local time (0910 GMT).

Following a curtailed day yesterday, Rose had to complete his second round at Royale Jakarta Golf Club early in the morning before commencing his third.

The world number six was in fine form, firing two birdies in his opening three holes of round three before extending his advantage with another birdie on five.

The Englishman was on an aggregate score of 16-under-par through eight holes when play was suspended.

Tied for second were Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe, who both trail Rose by three shots.

Two-time Asian Tour winner Aphibarnrat, who excelled on day two of the tournament, was suffering with a lingering back injury through his eight completed holes.

Unlike most of the field, he welcomed the rain delay.

“This suspension can be good and bad for me. It will depend how I feel tomorrow,” he said.

“I really need to bring out my A-Game because I don’t know how the weather will be like.”

Play will resume at 6.15am tomorrow, before the fourth round is scheduled to commence at 7.30am with players teeing off in the same groups. — AFP