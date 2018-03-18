RM10,000 incentive awaits track and field athletes at 2018 Commonwealth Games

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — An RM10,000 incentive awaits national track and field athletes who win medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, this April.

Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) president Datuk Karim Ibrahim announced the incentive when met by reporters at the Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur Amateur Athletics Association (FTKLAA)/MILO 2018 All Comers Athletics Championship at the National Sports Council (NSC) Mini Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here, today.

“After discussions, MAF has agreed to give an RM10,000 incentive to every athlete who wins any kind of medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games,” he said.

Karim said the incentive was aimed at appreciating the contribution and sacrifice of athletes who had given their all for the nation, as well as to further motivate them in preparing for the Games.

“It’s time for MAF to give the incentive, because the athletes have also made a lot of sacrifices for the country, and it was proven at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 (KL2017) when we won a large number of medals.

“After KL2017, they (athletes) continued to fight and practice hard for the two biggest competitions this year, (Commonwealth Games and Asian Games) and that’s why I think it’s time for them to be given the incentive, for the sacrifices they have made,” he said.

At KL2017 which took place in August last year, an incentive of RM5,000 was awarded by MAF to athletes who broke the national record, while gold medal winners were awarded RM1,000.

Meanwhile, Karim praised the FTKLAA for organising a championship supported with the latest technology, as well as for attracting some of the country’s biggest athletes to compete.

“Today’s tournament is very lively, because there are many participating athletes, and I think it’s also a positive development when the organisers use electronic timing.

“In addition, this meet is also a platform for young athletes preparing for the Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM) Athletics Meet and the Malaysia Games (Sukma) and gives us an opportunity to identify the potential of young athletes,” he said. — Bernama