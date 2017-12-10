Red Warriors warm up with Super Cup tournament

PDRM’s Mohd Faizal (right) vies for the ball with Kelantan footballer Dramane Traore (centre) at the Sultan Muhammad IV stadium in this file picture. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Dec 10 — The Boost SportsFix Super Cup tournament is the ideal platform to assess the ability of The Red Warriors (TRW) players and coaches as preparation for the Malaysian League (M-League) next season.

Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) president Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan said the tournament involving Southeast Asia’s major club teams, Persija Jakarta and Ratchaburi FC would be a good warm up for them.

“I would like to thank the tournament organisers for selecting Kelantan for the inaugural tournament because there are other better teams around. It is an honour to represent the country,” she added.

Kelantan will represent Malaysia, Persija will represent Indonesia while Ratchaburi will represent Thailand in the tournament at National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, from January 13 to 20, 2018. — Bernama